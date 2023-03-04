Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,813 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of TESSCO Technologies worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.80 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

