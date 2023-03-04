Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 13,640 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insider Activity

DraftKings Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 587,195 shares of company stock worth $11,237,619 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.04 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

