Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 76,372 VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VirTra in the third quarter worth $57,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter worth $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. VirTra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69.

VirTra Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.