Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 11,078 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 713.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 70.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

