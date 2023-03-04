Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Lands’ End worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,439,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 188.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 490,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 52.6% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $370.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.