Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $960,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,636,014,752 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day moving average of $205.62. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

