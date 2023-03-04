Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Perion Network worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 8.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 303,869 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 1.5 %

PERI opened at $34.78 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

