Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 13,973 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 82,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,301,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.25.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

