Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

