Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) versus Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Financial Contrast

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Essentra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.25 $35.90 million $0.20 33.65 Essentra $1.32 billion 0.62 $36.99 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Essentra has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dundee Precious Metals and Essentra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Essentra.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 6.30% 12.85% 11.14% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Essentra on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

