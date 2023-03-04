ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

