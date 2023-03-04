ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.10 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.