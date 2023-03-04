ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $19.10 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.