Eskay Mining (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 13,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 35,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87.

About Eskay Mining

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.