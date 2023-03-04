ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ESAB worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,729 shares of company stock worth $596,645 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

