ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

ESAB Stock Up 0.0 %

ESAB stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 367,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.