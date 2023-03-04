ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

ESAB stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

