Ergo Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.81 million and $769,403.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,319.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00402136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00089891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00658848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00563399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00172442 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,589,269 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

