Ergo (ERG) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006710 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $99.81 million and approximately $790,861.18 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00397308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00088682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00656896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00555872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00170700 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,597,369 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

