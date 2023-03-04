ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Reaches $137.27

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $137.27 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00220212 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,220.10 or 0.99995447 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00927747 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $102.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

