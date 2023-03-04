Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $52,603.73 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.41 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.