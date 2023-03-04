Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,498,953 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sabre worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sabre by 53.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

