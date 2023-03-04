Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 42,546 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,546 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $38.04 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

