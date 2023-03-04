Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 19,733 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 501.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

