Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $11,000,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,331. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

