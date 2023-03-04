Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.15 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $168.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

