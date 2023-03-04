Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

