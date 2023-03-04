Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after buying an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

