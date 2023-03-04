Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after buying an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 501.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $361.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.65.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

