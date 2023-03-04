EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00005575 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $351.59 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006803 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004815 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,393,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,393,950 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

