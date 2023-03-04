EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $478.98 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. EOS has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $478.98 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,317,050 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

