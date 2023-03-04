Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,389,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 527,935 shares.The stock last traded at $36.97 and had previously closed at $37.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.