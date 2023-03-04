Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Lifted by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,048,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,732 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Entegris were worth $253,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

