Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,853 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $272.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.58. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

