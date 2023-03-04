Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,356 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of MarketAxess worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $228,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $369.52 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $389.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.76.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

