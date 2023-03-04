Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 39,720 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.28% of NRG Energy worth $24,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.