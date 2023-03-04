Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 16,980 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of CF Industries worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.18 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

