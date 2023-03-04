Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,176,866. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

