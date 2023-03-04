Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.70% of Thoughtworks worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

About Thoughtworks

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

