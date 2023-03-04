Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after acquiring an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.8 %

PNC stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

