Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of Owens Corning worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 139.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 261.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.2 %

OC opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

