Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 44,453 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
