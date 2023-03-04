Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) COO Sells $457,306.92 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) COO Brady Shirley sold 8,156 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $457,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,247.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brady Shirley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Brady Shirley sold 1,232 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $67,304.16.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $57.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -288.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $123.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

