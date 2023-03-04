Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,140 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Price Performance
NYSE:EQT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
