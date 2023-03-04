Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,140 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.