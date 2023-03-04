Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $1.80 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after acquiring an additional 804,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Trading Up 5.0 %

S stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.12.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

