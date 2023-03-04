Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Copart by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Copart by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 858,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 154,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Copart by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $71.42 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

