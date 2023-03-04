Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

