Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,031 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 590,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,798 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 843,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

