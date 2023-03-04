Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.05 Million in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.71 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

