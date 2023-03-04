Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.14 Million Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

