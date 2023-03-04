Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.36 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

